Arlington HS teacher under investigation by SCSO

FOX13 confirmed a teacher is now under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
An anonymous caller with an unknown number called the principal of Arlington High School Thursday morning.
He made the complaint alleging the teacher had misconduct with a student.
The principal told the resource officer, which launched the SCSO investigation.
The investigation is still ongoing, but they don’t have a victim or complainant.
SCSO said they don’t have evidence to support the claims. Harris said he would not be surprised if the teacher was back at work soon.
