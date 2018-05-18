FOX13 confirmed a teacher is now under investigation by the Shelby County Sheriff's Office.
An anonymous caller with an unknown number called the principal of Arlington High School Thursday morning.
He made the complaint alleging the teacher had misconduct with a student.
The principal told the resource officer, which launched the SCSO investigation, however, he has since been cleared.
Trending stories:
- Two people killed in Southaven motorcycle crash
- 10-year-old shot in Memphis neighborhood, 3 juveniles detained
- Rap star T.I. arrested in Georgia
- PHOTOS: Mid-South Most Wanted
Arlington schools released the following statement,
"AHS Parents,
On Thursday, we alerted you of the suspension of a high school teacher after a caller alleged the employee engaged in inappropriate behavior with a student.
More than 24 hours later, the District has exhausted its investigation after no student was identified nor did any student substantiate the original claim. Therefore, the teacher will return to work on Monday. The law is clear about how to handle this type of complaint, and the District acted in accordance with it.
We believe it is important to take all allegations seriously in that our number one priority is to ensure that our students remain safe. If any new information comes to light, we will once again handle it appropriately and fairly, in accordance with our policy and the law."
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}