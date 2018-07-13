Arlington mom had sex with son's friend, gave them weed and alcohol, police say

A Mid-South woman is charged with statutory rape after she allegedly had sex with a 15-year-old teen.
According to the arrest affidavit, Melissa Lumpkin had some of her son's friends over after a football game in 2016.
The victim told police Lumpkin gave him and three other boys alcohol and weed, which she drank and smoked with them, according to police documents.
Court records said Lumpkin was sitting on the couch with the teen when the other boys went out to smoke. While they were alone, he started touching her and the two started kissing.
Eventually, the boys returned and Lumpkin stopped kissing the boy. Later that evening, he got behind Lumpkin and started kissing her and touching her.
The victim said Lumpkin stopped kissing him and went into her bedroom.
The arrest affidavit said the victim waited two hours for his friends to fall asleep. He then woke her up, and the two had consensual sex, according to the arrest affidavit.
The boy told some friends the next day what had happened. One of his friends told their father who informed the victim's family.
Melissa Lumpkins was arrested on July 12, 2018.
