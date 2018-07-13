Armed and dangerous man wanted after shooting person riding a bicycle

MARIANNA, Ark. - A person was riding a bicycle when a car pulled up beside them and someone opened fire, according to police in Marianna, Ark.
The shooting happened July 10.
Police said the victim was shot several times with a .22 caliber handgun. The person has since been treated and released from the hospital.
Investigators identified the driver, Antwan Pearson, and backseat passenger, Raekwon Hunter. They are both in custody.
Police believe the alleged gunman, Demetrious “Meechie” McFadden, fled the city of Marianna. Investigators said he has family in Little Rock, so he may be there.
McFadden has been involved in high speed chases, incidents where “attempts were made to pull guns on officers,” and narcotics arrests.
Anyone with information on McFadden’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 870-295-2508.
