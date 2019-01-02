‘Armed and dangerous' man wanted by Memphis police in connection with violent carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Memphis police are searching for a man who they said is responsible for a violent carjacking.
Tyrone Shepard, 18, was issued a felony warrant for his arrest after police said he and another person carjacked a man on Nov. 2 in Memphis.
Police said the victim was sitting in his 2006 Ford Mustang that was parked in front of Moryle Place when Shepard and another man approached the car.
One of the suspects placed a gun to the victim’s forehead and demanded all of his money.
When the victim said he didn’t have any money, the second suspect pulled him out of the car and punched him in the mouth.
MPD said both men then got in the car and drove away, firing several gunshots into the air. The victim’s cellphone was also inside the car at the time.
Investigators did not specify which of the two suspects in that incident was identified as Shepard, but they did confirm he was involved.
Police said Shepard should be considered armed and dangerous. If you see him, avoid contact with him.
He is described by police as 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with a low-cut haircut.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
