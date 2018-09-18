  • ‘Armed driver' shot by police officer after traffic stop in South Memphis

    Updated:

    SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer in South Memphis Monday evening. 

    According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue. 

    Police said an “armed male driver” got out of the car and ran away from officers. 

    Police chased the man and a “confrontation occurred,” according to MPD. 

    The man was shot by police and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No other details were released as of yet. 

