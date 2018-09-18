SOUTH MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A man is in critical condition after being shot by a police officer in South Memphis Monday evening.
According to MPD, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. following a traffic stop in the 1200 block of Gill Avenue.
Police said an “armed male driver” got out of the car and ran away from officers.
At 6:30 p.m. officers conducted a traffic stop at 1258 Gill. An armed male driver got out of the vehicle and fled. Officers gave chase and a confrontation occured. The driver was shot. He was xported critical to ROH.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) September 18, 2018
This is an ongoing investigation.
Police chased the man and a “confrontation occurred,” according to MPD.
The man was shot by police and was taken to Regional One in critical condition. No other details were released as of yet.
