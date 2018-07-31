  • Armed home invasion suspects wanted in North Mississippi

    TATE COUNTY, Miss. - Investigators in Tate County, Miss. are requesting the public’s help to identify home invasion suspects.

    Photos of the suspects were released on the county’s Crime Stoppers Facebook page.

    The sheriff’s office said two armed men entered a home in the 1700 block of Mays Road on July 27. They allegedly assaulted the people in the home, bound them, and robbed them.

    The suspects stole a red 2008 GMC Sierra extended cab truck with a “ELBO” sticker on the back windshield, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

    Photos released by investigators show the suspects at an ATM.

    If you have any information regarding the suspects, call the Tate County Crime Stoppers tipline at 662-301-1111. Calls leading to the arrest of the suspects or return of stolen property are eligible for a cash reward up to $1,000.

