  • Armed man detained for refusing to let girlfriend and 3 children out of house, police say

    Updated:

    Memphis police detained a man after a standoff situation in South Memphis. 

    MPD released information to FOX13 which said a man was inside his home on the 600 block of Trigg.

    During the time, he had a gun and refused to let his girlfriend and three children out of the house. 

    FOX13 cameras were rolling as police surrounded the home. FOX13 saw at least one officer with his weapon drawn and pointed toward the house. 

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    Shortly before 6:30 a.m., police took one man from the home and placed him in handcuffs in the back of a squad car. 

    The woman and children were able to get out of the house. 

    The suspect's name and age have not been released. 

    his is a developing story, and FOX13 breaks down minute-by-minute updates LIVE on Good Morning Memphis. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories