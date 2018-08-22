Armed man running from officers left with bullet hole in shoe, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A Memphis man was left with a bullet hole in one of his shoes after police say he ran from officers while carrying a firearm.
MPD said it started with a parking lot fight between the suspect and a woman.
Officers responded to the call for an “altercation” in the 4000 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard around 2 p.m. Wednesday.
The suspect – who has not yet been identified – ran from officers as they attempted to detain him, according to a release from Memphis police.
As he began to run, police said the man turned toward an officer with a firearm in his hand. Police said the officer then fired shots at the suspect.
Police caught the man in the 4000 block of South Plaza Drive.
MPD said the suspect was not injured, but the sole of one of his shoes was hit by the gunfire.
The suspect is now in custody, and the investigation is ongoing.
