  • Armed men rob Five Guys restaurant in Collierville

    By: Courtney Mickens

    Updated:

    COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville investigators received a robbery call at the Five Guys on S. Houston Leeve Rd. late Tuesday night.

    Two men entered the rear of the restaurant, one suspect had a black handgun. That suspect then demanded everyone to get on the ground.

    Officers told FOX13 the suspect then hit a person with a gun on the head.

    The robbers then got into the safe, then left through the back door.

    Trending stories:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories