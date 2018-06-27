Armed men rob Five Guys restaurant in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. - Collierville investigators received a robbery call at the Five Guys on S. Houston Leeve Rd. late Tuesday night.
Two men entered the rear of the restaurant, one suspect had a black handgun. That suspect then demanded everyone to get on the ground.
Officers told FOX13 the suspect then hit a person with a gun on the head.
The robbers then got into the safe, then left through the back door.
