Armed men target pizza restaurant during robbery

Memphis police are asking for help on social media to find the men responsible for robbing a pizza store.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Bank drops all financial charges against woman who accused Memphis pastor of credit card fraud
- Mother desperate for answers after teen disappears while walking dogs outside Bartlett home
- Mississippi man pulls gun on Amazon driver delivering package to his home
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police were called to the Pizza Hut on the 53700 block of Knight Arnold. At around 7:30 p.m. on December 5, two suspects entered the business and jumped the counter demanding money from the employee.
The suspects retrieved the money and also took money from customers waiting in the lobby.
Both suspects fired shots inside the business before fleeing the scene.
Police said they have not made any arrests and this is an ongoing investigation.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}