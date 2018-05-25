0 Armed robber steals lawn service truck and equipment, a common trend

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It is a crime that is forcing local businesses to shut down. Auto thefts and robberies of lawn care companies is becoming more and more common.

An entire truck load of equipment was stolen at gunpoint on Thursday morning in Midtown.

Chrishun Moore was doing construction work at Vinton and Melrose Thursday morning when his co-workers noticed blue lights.

“They l saw the police pull up and everything, and it was really really bad,” said Moore.

The nearby lawn service workers had just been robbed, while they were blowing leaves and their backs were turned from their truck.

“It’s nerve-racking. It could've been us,” said Moore.

Police said one suspect jumped into the car, the employees told officers he had a handgun.

“They are probably out $20,000 to $25,000,” said Moore.

Those losses can often kill the business.

“They won't be able to go to work tomorrow. Their lawnmower is gone, their weed eater is gone,” he said.

The theft happened to Doug Read’s Dad’s business four times, before he passed away in 2016.

“One time he was stopped at a red light and they got out, grabbed the blower, and took off,” said Read. “So he ended up cabling a lot of that stuff but they would cut the cables.”

Doug’s Dad, Jerry, eventually stopped his business because of thefts.

“He had to end up selling it in January 2016 because he could not afford the insurance or afford replacing all of the equipment,” said Read.

The thieves are almost certainly pawning the equipment in a matter of hours.

“I doubt they are taking them to start their own lawn service,” said Read.

As the workers from the Central Gardens robbery look to bounce back. Crishun and other business owners are watching their stuff a little closer.

“We’re going to have to. It's getting really really tough out here,” he said

