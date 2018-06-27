0 Armed robbers bust into Memphis family's home during birthday party

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - It was supposed to be a day of celebration for one Memphis family, but it instead turned into a nightmare.

On Sunday, June 24 around 1:49 p.m., a family was throwing a birthday party in the 4500 block of Macon at an apartment complex in the Berclair area. The victim told police he was throwing the birthday party for his daughter when six individuals came through the front day. Two of them were armed with handguns.

The victim told police the individuals stole an Apple IPhone and $500 in cash. They also struck the victim on his right ear with a gun.

On the way out of the door, one of the suspects grabbed the victim and started carrying him away, while a person who happened to be in the apartment complex ran over to help the victim. It didn't go well.

The person who came to help got attacked by one of the suspects and had a gun pointed at him too. He was also struck by the gun in his right ear and arm. They also stole the man's wallet, which contained $35 and a debit card.

All six suspects got away either on foot or by car. Anyone with information about this incident should contact police at 901-528-CASH.

