0 Armed robbers on the run after targeting residents in Collierville

Collierville police are asking for help to find a group of men they said is responsible for robbing two people as they pulled up to their apartment and then robbed a woman at a gas station.

Collierville police said the first victims drove up to the Orchard Apartments and were robbed by a group of five people. At least three of them were armed.

After they took the victims' wallets and purse, they drove to the Shell Station on Byhalia Road and robbed another woman of her purse.

The alleged victim of the gas station robbery posted about the incident on Facebook.

The victim said she was stopping to get snacks for her family when two cars pulled up, and she knew 'something was off.'

According to a post on Facebook claiming to be the victim, "the first car and pulled around to me and one of the men was ripping my purse from my arm. I let him but instinctively turned around. The passenger leaned out of the car with his gun on me and told me not to look. I yelled “okay!” and turned to the boys. I told [my child] to get in the floor and I laid over on top of [my second child.] Once they drove off we ran in the store and called the police."

If anyone has any information, please contact the Collierville Detectives at 901-457-2520 or to submit an anonymous tip via text message to the Collierville Police Department, text CPDTIP and your tip to 847411

