Armed robbery suspect found dead near Ole Miss campus, police say

OXFORD, Miss. - A reported call of an armed robbery near the University of Mississippi ended with officers finding a man dead.
Oxford police said officers first received calls around 10 a.m. Friday for a “strong, armed robbery” in the area of Hathorn Road.
According to police, a K-9 unit tracked the suspected robber to an area between Oxford Square Townhomes and the shopping center on West Jackson Avenue.
Officers found the suspect in that area, and he was unresponsive.
Lafayette County Coroner Rocky Kennedy pronounced the person dead at the scene.
Oxford police contacted the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation following the incident.
We have reached out to investigators for additional details regarding the investigation.
