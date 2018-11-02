Armed robbery suspects detained in South Memphis after bailing out of vehicle

Four suspected believed to be involved in a string of robberies have been detained in South Memphis.
Police originally said they were searching for three suspects who bailed out of a car at Castex and McKellar. Officers swarmed the area and a police helicopter was even used in the search.
MPD later said four "subjects" were detained at Kansas and Jubert, which is about half a mile from where the car was abandoned.
Police said their was a "pursuit," but it was broken off before the suspects were detained.
FOX13 had a crew on the scene and saw at least two individuals placed in handcuffs.
Riverview Elementary, which is near the area of the search, was placed on lockdown. It has since been lifted.
SCHOOL LOCKDOWN: #RiverviewElementary is on lockdown right now. A helicopter is flying over the area after police said they were searching for 3 men who they believe are connected to multiple robberies. I’ve seen three people be detained. The students are safe. @FOX13Memphis pic.twitter.com/WGIw1dTa3e— Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoFOX13) November 2, 2018
