Armed security guard for Memphis apartments has car stolen at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An armed security guard’s car was stolen at a Memphis gas station Monday.
According to police, the man is a licensed armed security guard at the New Horizon Apartments.
The man, who was not identified, told police he left his 2004 Mercedes-Benz vehicle running while he entered the Citgo on Winchester Road to purchase a Black & Mild.
Surveillance video from the gas station showed a red Jeep circling the parking lot before parking next to the victim’s vehicle.
Trending stories:
- Man shot in the head over social media dispute
- Murder suspect laughed as he left Memphis club after fatally shooting woman, witnesses say
- Memphis mother charged in baby's death, tried to kill herself before police arrived
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police said a black man wearing “something white over his head” and a white shirt got out of the passenger side and entered the victim’s vehicle.
As he left the store, the victim said that man began driving his car in reverse.
Police said the victim and suspect exchanged gunfire, and no one was injured.
The suspect has not yet been found, according to police.
The victim was issued a city ordinance for the “unattended vehicle,” police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}