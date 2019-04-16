Army Captain from Memphis killed during Korean War identified by officials

An Army Captain from Memphis that was killed during the Korean War has been accounted for by the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA).
Army Captain Rufus J. Hyman, 23, was identified February 20, 2019.
Back in July 1950, Hyman was an infantry officer that fought in combat action against the North Korean People’s Army near Kwonbin-ni, South Korea, according to officials.
Officials said Hyman was declared missing in action July 30, 1950.
July 1951, a search and recovery team found an isolated burial near the area Hyman was last seen.
The remains were sent to the Central Identification Unit in Japan for identification.
Investigators were unable to identify the remains and they were sent to the National Cemetery of the Pacific. He was buried as an unknown.
Fast forward to October 2017, scientists from DPAA began to use dental and anthropological analysis as material evidence to identify Hyman’s remains.
For family contact information, please contact the Army Service Casualty office at 800-892-2490.
