0 Around $15k in cash, handgun stolen from vehicles in Cordova

CORDOVA, Tenn. - Neighbors told FOX13 two men tried to break into more than 10 cars in a Cordova neighborhood.

Tony Shark said they broke into his car and three others on Fletcher Park Circle South.

“You live in a really nice neighborhood thinking nothing could go wrong,” Shark said. “You’re sleeping, and somebody just invaded your privacy.”

The men were caught on a surveillance camera.

“My brother woke me up telling me that they broke into his car and he wanted me to take his son to school,” Shark said. “So, I came outside to take his son to school. I found out that my car was gone through as well.”

Shark told authorities the men stole his Rolex watch and almost $2,000 from his car. But, they didn’t stop there.

He said they stole almost $15,000 from his brother’s car down the street. They also stole a gun and a MacBook Pro.

“We work really hard and they just come out of nowhere and they steal our stuff,” Shark said. “This is actually a very sad situation.”

Shark told FOX13 he never thought something like this would happen in his front yard.

“You’re paying almost $2,000 in mortgage a month. A really nice area, a really nice neighborhood,” Shark said. “Then, that just happened out of nowhere. It’s just horrible. You can’t live in peace anywhere anymore.”

Authorities are reminding everyone to lock their car doors and remove valuables from inside the vehicle.

