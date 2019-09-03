0 Arrest affidavit reveals chilling new details in shooting death of 17-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - FOX13 has learned new information in the death of a 17-year-old girl.

According to the arrest affidavit, Kemi Bacon, 17, pulled up to the gas station on the 3100 block of South Perkins early Monday morning. She was with four other people.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

One of them saw a car with the keys still in the ignition and tried to steal it.

The owner, Lakendrick Bunting saw the attempted theft from the store and ran outside.

He was armed with a handgun and shot into the hood of his own vehicle, police said. The person trying to steal the car ran back and then the five fled down Perkins.

Bunting chased the group and started shooting at them while they were driving away, police said.

Bacon was hit in the torso.

>> RELATED: 17-year-old girl killed during shooting in Memphis, police say

The group was able to get away from Bunting and ended up on the 4100 block of Cochese where police said Bacon was taken from the car.

When police arrived on the scene, she was pronounced dead.

Bunting returned to the gas station and was detained by police. The arrest affidavit said Bunting admitted to firing shots as he chased them. But, he told police the group fired at him first, however, everyone in the other vehicle said one person returned fire after they were shot at.

Bunting is charged with Second Degree Murder and multiple counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.