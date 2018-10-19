Arrest made 2 years after child shot at Memphis townhomes

After two years, a man is in jail and charged with shooting a three-year-old.
The mother of the child helped police in the investigation, according to police.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Former Shelby Co. deputy breaks down keys to staying safe in roadway shootings
- Memphis man wanted for stealing 2 TVs from Walmart Supercenter
- Psychologist mom crashed SUV in attempt to kill self, infant son, police say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Carlos Wright, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder.
The report said he fired shots into that child’s car when her mother went to see a man she met online.
It happened at the South Point Townhomes. Police said the child was shot three times in the chest.
The child survived.
This report also said Wright denies being involved with the shooting.
He is at 201 Poplar waiting to go in front of a judge around 9:00.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}