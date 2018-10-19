  • Arrest made 2 years after child shot at Memphis townhomes

    Updated:

    After two years, a man is in jail and charged with shooting a three-year-old. 

    The mother of the child helped police in the investigation, according to police. 

    Carlos Wright, 31, is charged with three counts of attempted first-degree murder. 

    The report said he fired shots into that child’s car when her mother went to see a man she met online.

    It happened at the South Point Townhomes. Police said the child was shot three times in the chest. 

    The child survived. 

    This report also said Wright denies being involved with the shooting. 

    He is at 201 Poplar waiting to go in front of a judge around 9:00.
     

