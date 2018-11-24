  • Arrest made after argument turns deadly in Memphis neighborhood

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed after a shooting in a Shelby County neighborhood. 

    Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Ashridge Cove. 

    The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene. 

    MPD officers say Donovan Kilgorerussel, 19,  is responsible for the shooting.

    Kilgorerussel has been charged with second-degree murder.

    An investigation showed this incident stemmed from a domestic violence argument.

