Arrest made after argument turns deadly in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - One person was killed after a shooting in a Shelby County neighborhood.
Police said the shooting happened around 6 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of Ashridge Cove.
The victim – who has not yet been identified – was pronounced dead at the scene.
MPD officers say Donovan Kilgorerussel, 19, is responsible for the shooting.
Kilgorerussel has been charged with second-degree murder.
An investigation showed this incident stemmed from a domestic violence argument.
