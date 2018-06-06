Arrest made after Arkansas man found beaten to death in his home, family says

EARLE, Ark. - Marquese Clark has been arrested for the murder of Lonnell Jackson.
The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Office arrested Clark Monday evening, the same day they say he murdered the 62-year-old inside his own home.
A chief with sheriff’s office told FOX13 that they 24-year-old Clark has been arrested in the past. Most recently he was arrested for aggravated assault.
Neighbors and relatives told FOX13 that Jackson was beaten to death. Detectives said they have recovered the murder weapon but would not specify what the weapon was.
Jackson was well known in the small town. He worked for the school district as a janitor.
A neighbor told FOX13 he heard loud banging and a commotion this morning between 3 and 4 a.m.
Hours later, someone did a welfare check on the 62-year-old and found him dead. Neighbors said he was beyond recognition.
People in the community are struggling to come to grips with why someone would want to harm a father and grandfather.
"He was generous. Very clever, funny, friendly, kind," Cathy Moore told FOX13. "Just a good person. That's all I can say."
