Arrest made after boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside apartments

FORREST CITY, Ark. - An arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Arkansas.
Forrest City police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of Jordan White, 15.
However, officials have not released the identity of the suspect yet.
Police will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. to provide further details in the murder.
BREAKING: An arrest has been made in the murder of 15 year old Jordan White of Forrest City. FCPD will hold a press conference Friday at 10am pic.twitter.com/r6TOmYp7Hl— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 9, 2018
ORIGINAL STORY:
Forrest City Police told FOX13 the 15-year-old victim appeared to have been shot in the head. We have confirmed the boy is Jordan White, who was a 9th grade student.
I’ve confirmed 15 year old Jordan White is the murder victim from Forrest City. White was in the 9th grade pic.twitter.com/NbPbwYFJlo— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018
The death investigation centers around the area of Rice Street and Mann Avenue. Police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.
BREAKING: Forrest City Police are investigating the homicide of a 15 year old male— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018
BREAKING: I’ve discovered and confirmed the 15 year old appears to have been shot in the head— SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Regional One employee fired after wearing controversial shirt to voting poll in Mississippi
- Boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside of Mid-South apartments
- Local band parents fight students after learning child couldn’t play during Friday night game
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
Police would not release the “manner of death” but FOX13 did confirm White was shot in the head before he was found face down in the grass next to a children’s playground.
According to police, it appeared that White’s body was there for “several hours” before being discovered.
“If anybody no matter how small of a lead it is or what they think might not be unimportant, please we ask them to give us a call,” said Police Chief Deon Lee.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}