0 Arrest made after boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside apartments

FORREST CITY, Ark. - An arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Arkansas.

Forrest City police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of Jordan White, 15.

However, officials have not released the identity of the suspect yet.

Police will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. to provide further details in the murder.

BREAKING: An arrest has been made in the murder of 15 year old Jordan White of Forrest City. FCPD will hold a press conference Friday at 10am pic.twitter.com/r6TOmYp7Hl — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 9, 2018

ORIGINAL STORY:

Forrest City Police told FOX13 the 15-year-old victim appeared to have been shot in the head. We have confirmed the boy is Jordan White, who was a 9th grade student.

I’ve confirmed 15 year old Jordan White is the murder victim from Forrest City. White was in the 9th grade pic.twitter.com/NbPbwYFJlo — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018

The death investigation centers around the area of Rice Street and Mann Avenue. Police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.

BREAKING: Forrest City Police are investigating the homicide of a 15 year old male — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018

BREAKING: I’ve discovered and confirmed the 15 year old appears to have been shot in the head — SCOTT MADAUS (@scottmadaus) November 8, 2018

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Police would not release the “manner of death” but FOX13 did confirm White was shot in the head before he was found face down in the grass next to a children’s playground.

According to police, it appeared that White’s body was there for “several hours” before being discovered.

“If anybody no matter how small of a lead it is or what they think might not be unimportant, please we ask them to give us a call,” said Police Chief Deon Lee.

© 2018 Cox Media Group.