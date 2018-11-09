  • Arrest made after boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside apartments

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    FORREST CITY, Ark. - An arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Arkansas. 

    Forrest City police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of Jordan White, 15. 

    However, officials have not released the identity of the suspect yet. 

    Police will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. to provide further details in the murder. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Forrest City Police told FOX13 the 15-year-old victim appeared to have been shot in the head. We have confirmed the boy is Jordan White, who was a 9th grade student.

    The death investigation centers around the area of Rice Street and Mann Avenue. Police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.

    Police would not release the “manner of death” but FOX13 did confirm White was shot in the head before he was found face down in the grass next to a children’s playground. 

    According to police, it appeared that White’s body was there for “several hours” before being discovered. 

    “If anybody no matter how small of a lead it is or what they think might not be unimportant, please we ask them to give us a call,” said Police Chief Deon Lee. 

