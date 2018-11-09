  • Arrest made after boy found dead with gunshot wound to head outside Mid-South apartments

    By: Scott Madaus

    Updated:

    FORREST CITY, Ark. - An arrest has been made in the murder of a 15-year-old boy in Arkansas. 

    Forrest City police said they have arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly shooting of Jordan White, 15. 

    However, officials have not released the identity of the suspect yet. 

    Police will hold a press conference Friday at 10 a.m. to provide further details in the murder. 

    ORIGINAL STORY: 

    Forrest City Police told FOX13 the 15-year-old victim appeared to have been shot in the head. We have confirmed the boy is Jordan White, who was a 9th grade student.

    The death investigation centers around the area of Rice Street and Mann Avenue. Police are investigating the boy's death as a homicide.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

