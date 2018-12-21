  • Arrest made after man fires shot after dispute over parking spot at Oak Court Mall, police say

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: Jerome Walker has been arrested in this case.

    Walker has been charged with three counts of aggravated assault and one count theft of property.

    A dispute over a parking spot at a popular Memphis mall ended with a man firing a shot into the air. 

    According to police, the incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot at the Oak Court Mall. 

    A woman told police that a man “became angry over a parking spot” and fired a shot into the air. 

    No one was hit by the shot, and the suspected shooter drove from the scene. MPD said the man was possibly driving a black SUV. 

    Investigators are attempting to retrieve video surveillance that may be available. 

    Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call police. 

