Arrest made after man helped robbed pawn shop, stole 47 guns, says FBI

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: 5:47 A.M. AUG. 27
Stacy Houston was arrested Saturday in connection to this case. His arraignment is scheduled for Monday morning.
The FBI is asking for help to find a wanted man.
According to the news release, Stacy T. Houston has warrants for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, criminal attempt felony, and employment of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony.
Related: Masked men rob Memphis pawn shop, shoot at employee as they escape
The Pawn Plus on the 5800 block of Winchester Road was robbed on July 12. Police said three suspects entered the store wearing masks and all black.
They ordered the employees to the ground and one person was pistol-whipped in the back of the head.
More than 40 guns were taken during the crime.
Houtson is wanted for the crime. The FBI is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or grand jury indictment.
The ATF is also offering a $10,000 reward.
