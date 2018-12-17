  • Arrest made after man shot to death following double shooting in Memphis neighborhood

    By: Courtney Mickens

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made following a double shooting that lead to one man losing his life. 

    According to MPD, officers made the scene Sunday morning around 6 a.m. to the 1500 block of Duke on a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed two people had been shot. 

    One person was pronounced DOA on the scene and the second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition. 

    According to MPD, a man walked up to them on the scene and told officers he was responsible for the murder. 

    35-year-old Douglas Pagoaga was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt Felony to wit Second Degree Murder. 

    He will face a judge Tuesday, Dec. 18. 

