Arrest made after man shot to death following double shooting in Memphis neighborhood

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made following a double shooting that lead to one man losing his life.
According to MPD, officers made the scene Sunday morning around 6 a.m. to the 1500 block of Duke on a shots fired call. When officers arrived to the scene they noticed two people had been shot.
One person was pronounced DOA on the scene and the second victim was transported to Regional One in critical condition.
According to MPD, a man walked up to them on the scene and told officers he was responsible for the murder.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Family: Memphis father turned away from mental health institute days before getting killed by MPD
- Friends, family gather to remember Memphis boy killed in bus crash
- Woman denied claim after City of Memphis painted her car
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
35-year-old Douglas Pagoaga was arrested and charged with Criminal Attempt Felony to wit Second Degree Murder.
He will face a judge Tuesday, Dec. 18.
Offcs are on the scene of a shooting @ 1536 Duke where 2 males were shot. 1 male was xported in critical condition. 1 male was pronounced DOA. The suspect, who is possibly known to the victims, has been detained. This is an ongoing investigation.— Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) December 16, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}