Arrest made after more than $8,000 in items were stolen from beauty store

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a more than $8,000 in merchandise and $200 in cash was stolen from a register.
MPD responded to an alarm call at Beauty Wigs in the 3200 block of Thomas.
Responding officers observed two men running from the business.
Darion Robinson was caught after a foot pursuit, according to MPD.
Police found the front door of the business smashed open from a sledgehammer and the store the displayed were looted.
Surveillance video showed Robinson wearing a dark hoodie, a baseball hat, his face was covered with a bandana and gloves.
Robinson's clothing matched one fo the four male inside the store.
Video shows the men gathering several packages of human hair and beauty products and put them into boxes and ran out of the store.
The store owner told investigators $8,130 worth of merchandise was stolen and $200 from a smashed cash register was taken.
Robinson is facing three charges - burglary of a business, theft of property $2,500 - $10,000, and evading arrest w/ foot pursuit.
He's in jail with a $40,000 bond.
