Arrest made after Ole Miss student found dead in north Mississippi

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - An arrest has been made after an Ole Miss student's body was found in north Mississippi.
Brandon A. Theesfeld, from Texas, has been arrested for the murder of Alexandria M Kostial, 21.
Investigators said Theesfeld will go before a circuit court judge on Tuesday morning for an initial appearance.
During a routine patrol, officers found the body in Harmontown, Mississippi on Saturday.
Lafayette County deputies will not release any additional information about the case.
This is a developing story, Check back for updates.
