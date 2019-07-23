  • Arrest made after Ole Miss student found dead in north Mississippi

    LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. - An arrest has been made after an Ole Miss student's body was found in north Mississippi.

    Brandon  A. Theesfeld, from Texas, has been arrested for the murder of Alexandria M Kostial, 21.

    Investigators said Theesfeld will go before a circuit court judge on Tuesday morning for an initial appearance.

    During a routine patrol, officers found the body in Harmontown, Mississippi on Saturday.

    Lafayette County deputies will not release any additional information about the case.

