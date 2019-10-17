0 Arrest made after pedestrian intentionally hit, killed by car near Memphis Airport, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A family is grieving tonight after police said a pedestrian was hit by a car on purpose and died.

Memphis police said a woman intentionally hit the man just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the 3100 block of Beauchamp Dr. in Oakhaven.

Police have arrested Veneis Ford, 39. She's been charged with second-degree murder.

We spoke to a neighbor who said he was shocked to wake up to dozens of detectives outside his home.

“It’s hard to find words to explain what would get this woman so upset that she runs a man over at 2:00 in the morning and kills him,” said John Harris.

Harris was on his way to the gym when he saw all the police on his street.

Another person said the woman driving a red Cadillac, struck the man into the house.

The back of the man’s black maxima was smashed in and pieces from the Cadillac remain in the driveway.

“I saw this red car being towed out of the driveway,” another neighbor said.

Memphis police said the man died at the scene. We saw bloodstains in front of the home and tire marks.

Harris just moved here and said he’s afraid for his newborn’s safety.

“Very crazy because this happened so close to my house,” Harris said.

The neighbors are left to wonder what made the woman so angry.

Memphis police continue to investigate the incident.

On the scene of the 3100 block of Beauchamp in Oakhaven where #Memphis police say a male pedestrian was intentionally hit by a woman. Female is detained. A red and black car are being towed out of a driveway. pic.twitter.com/YZZ1FNmpRK — Siobhan Riley (@SiobhanRileyTV) October 16, 2019

