Arrest made after rash of crimes in Cordova community

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - Deputies have made an arrest after multiple crimes in a Cordova community.
Quintorean Wynn, 21, was arrested in connection to a rash of crimes that happened Sunday morning in the 1400 block of Goodlett Grove.
Officers detained Wynn after a foot pursuit in the 5900 block of Winchester.
Investigators told FOX13 Wynn was still in possession of a Toyota Camry that was stolen in the 1400 block of Goodlett Grove Cove during the Sunday morning crimes.
Wynn has been charged with multiple crimes, including evading arrest and theft of property.
