  • Arrest made after Shelby County homeowner fights back and shoots theft suspect

    Updated:

    SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. - UPDATE: Deputies made an arrest after a homeowner fought back and shot a theft suspect.

    Officers said Johnathan Lee, 32, shot a man in the 6100 block of Covington Pike.

    The victim confronted Lee, who police say was attempted to burglarize his vehicle.

    Lee has been charged with several felonies, including criminal attempt second-degree murder.

    Both a homeowner and theft suspect were shot during the shootout in Shelby County. 

    Both were taken to Regional One Hospital but are expected to be okay. 

    FOX13 is working to learn what official charges will be filed. 

