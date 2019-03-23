0 Arrest made after shooting at Memphis basketball court

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a shooting at a local basketball court. Kevin Baker, 21, has been charged with criminal attempt reckless endangerment, convicted felon in possession of a handgun, and two counts aggravated assault.

One man was rushed to the hospital after he was shot at a Memphis basketball court.

Police said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. Friday at Halle Park in the 2600 block of Mt. Moriah Road.

Pretty big police presence as well. Working to confirm more. pic.twitter.com/SzJPyQdhMJ — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 23, 2019

Officers found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

MPD officials told FOX13 two additional ambulances were requested for a man who was injured running and a pregnant woman who was on the parking lot.

HAPPENING NOW: Ambulances making the scene at the Halle Park basketball courts.



This is right beside the Mt. Moriah Police Station. pic.twitter.com/bNbOWCwAfw — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 23, 2019

FOX13 crews on scene noticed a large police presence at the basketball court, which is near MPD’s Mt. Moriah precinct.

FOX13 crews saw five people get detained by officers so far. It is unclear if anyone will be facing charges in connection with the shooting.

Three detained trying to slide (escape) out of the park...



I’ve seen five detained. Since getting here. pic.twitter.com/1nh746UYg4 — Tony Atkins (@TonyAtkinsFOX13) March 23, 2019

In 2017, former Melrose High standout and then Louisville basketball player Chris Jones was shot on the same court.

