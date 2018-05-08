  • Arrest made after shooting at 'The Lyric' in Mississippi

    OXFORD, Miss. - An arrest has been made after a shooting at The Lyric on April 27.

    Desmond Bowen, 22, was arrested Tuesday by his probation officer.

    Police told FOX13 he's currently being held at the Shelby County Jail pending extradition.

    Bowen has been charged with aggravated assault and felon in possession of a firearm.

    Officers said his bond will be set once he is booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center.

