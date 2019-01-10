0 Arrest made after shooting victim dies after getting dropped off at Memphis hospital

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An investigation is underway after a shooting victim was dropped off at a local hospital.

Tuesday night, a shooting took place in the 4200 block of Winchester Rd. around 11:47 p.m.

Three victims were shot at by suspects riding in a red Jeep.

Wednesday at 12:02 a.m., officers responded to a shooting victim dropped off by a red Jeep at St. Francis Hospital.

The victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

MPD told FOX13 Mitchell Conrad, 19, was developed as a suspect after witnesses told investigators the shooting victim was last seen with Conrad.

Conrad was arrested and taken to the homicide office for further investigation.

Police said Conrad waived his Miranda rights and told investigators he was driving the red Jeep when the other suspects' fired shots into the victim's vehicle.

Investigators said the other suspects' fired shots into the victim's vehicle as retaliation from an earlier altercation.

Conrad stated he was aware that the other suspects were going to shoot into the victim's vehicle.

Conrad was charged with three counts criminal attempt-first degree murder and three counts employment if a firearm with the intent to commit a felony.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

© 2019 Cox Media Group.