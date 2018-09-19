SOUTHAVEN, Miss. - Southaven investigators have made an arrest after social media threats were made towards Southaven Middle School Wednesday morning.
Officers were able to identify who posted the threat.
RELATED: Juvenile who posted threats toward local high schools on social media detained by police
That person has been interviewed and arrested. He has been taken to the DeSoto County Youth Detention Center.
The suspect has not been identified.
“Our local Law Enforcement and the School District take all of these type post seriously and work tirelessly to investigate them and identify the responsible parties,” said Captain Mark Little with the Southaven Police Department.
Another social media threat was made at Horn Lake High School Tuesday morning. An arrest has been made following that threat as well.
