0 Arrest made after teen shot while waiting to get a haircut

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after a Memphis teen was shot and killed while waiting to get a haircut.

The shooting happened in June 2018 around 1:45 a.m. in the 6800 block of Hillshire Dr.

Investigators told FOX13 Cortney Walton has been charged in connection to the shooting.

Officers said the barber and customers inside the business heard gunshots and looked outside. The victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound.

People on the scene tried to perform CPR, but they were not successful – he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Family identified the teen killed as Joshua Strong, 19.

Strong had recently graduated high school and was taking classes in Nashville.

MPD said Strong was waiting outside the business to get his haircut.

Video from the scene showed at least five bullet holes in the driver’s side window of his car.

Eventually, MPD received tips that the person responsible was Walton, also known as ‘Binostackz‘ on social media.

Investigators also determined that Walton lived very close to where the shooting happened.

Officers said a witness came forward who overheard Walton talking about being responsible for the shooting.

Walton was arrested on unrelated charges on Friday. He was given his rights and gave a statement admitting to the shooting death of Joshua Strong.

Walton has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

He’s expected in court on Monday at 7 a.m.

