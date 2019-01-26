Arrest made after teenager found shot and killed in Arkansas

PHILLIPS COUNTY, Ark. - Investigators are looking for information after a teenager was found shot and killed in Arkansas.
Officers were called to the 600 block of York St. in Helena, Arkansas at 12:31 Sunday morning.
Police found Shortavious Williams, 15, unresponsive in an upstairs bedroom.
Paramedics made the scene and pronounced the child dead.
The mother of the teenager and other relatives were downstairs when they heard the gunshot.
Dayquan Davis has been identified as the suspect responsible for the shooting.
Initially, investigators determined this shooting was 'accidental.' However, investigators have determined Davis is possibly responsible for the homicide.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- 2 arrests made after double shooting in Memphis neighborhood
- Oregon man shot dead after killing 4 family members, including baby, deputies say
- Police searching for suspect wanted in weekend homicide
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}