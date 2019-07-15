Arrest made after TV's stolen from boxcars at local rail yard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made after several TV's were stolen from a Memphis rail yard.
On July 14 around 11:45 p.m. officers noticed forced entry on four boxcars on the Union Pacific/CSX rail yard.
The rail yard is located on the 700 block of Barksdale.
Investigators took televisions valued at $8,000 from one of the boxcars.
A witness told MPD the suspects were loading the televisions into a blue sedan and a white van parked near the train tracks.
Officers located Willie Fant, who claimed ownership of the blue sedan with the stolen TV's inside.
Fant was arrested by MPD.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
Officials with the Union Pacific Railway made the scene and told police Fant was not authorized to enter or remove property from any of the Union Pacific Boxcars.
Fant has been charged with four counts burglary-motor vehicle and one count theft of property $2,500- $10,000.
He's expected in court at 9 a.m. July 16.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}