Arrest made after woman gets attacked while walking down street in Collierville

An arrest has been made after a Collierville woman was attacked while walking down the street.
Investigators responded to an assault call on Market Boulevard and Green Oaks last week.
The victim was walking down Market Boulevard when she was attacked by a male, according to Collierville Police.
After an investigation, police determined Cadarius Luellen, 28, from Somerville, Tennessee was a suspect.
Luellen has been arrested in aggravated kidnapping and criminal attempt rape charges, officers say.
