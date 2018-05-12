Arrest made following multiple Walgreens break-ins across City of Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made following multiple Walgreens break-ins across the City of Memphis.
Shelby County, MPD and DEA arrested Nicholas Wright in connection with multiple Walgreens break-ins Saturday afternoon. Two other subjects fled and are still at large following the arrest of Wright.
Wright was arrested in Whitehaven.
Federal charges pending against Wright.
