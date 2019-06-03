Arrest made in deadly apartment shooting in Memphis, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - An arrest has been made in a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Darius Brantley was arrested and is charged with First-Degree Murder.
Memphis police said he shot Kelvin Collins multiple times yesterday on Queensland Drive in Whitehaven.
Collins was taken to Regional One where he later died.
According to the arrest report, Brantley admitted to showing up to confront Collins and then shot him.
