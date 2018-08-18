Arrest made in deadly shooting at North Mississippi convenience store, police say

MARSHALL CO., Miss. - An arrest has been made in the shooting death of an Mississippi man.
According to the Marshall County Sheriff Department, Elias Marcel Winton, 23, was arrested Saturday for the murder of Terrance Hampton, 30. The shooting happened around 12:30 Monday morning at a carwash off highway 72 close to Cayce Road.
RELATED: Warrant issued for suspect involved in deadly shooting at North Mississippi convenience store
Family friend Ashley Willis said Hampton was a wonderful guy.
“He was an all-around good guy with a big heart,” she said.
Willis said he was a father to a 9-year-old, and was expecting a baby in two months.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man shot, killed in Parkway Village
- Arthur Horne found not guilty of rape, aggravated assault, kidnapping
- 15-year-old girl shoots, kills mother's abusive boyfriend, deputies say
- PHOTOS: Mid-South's Most Wanted Fugitives
“No one is taking this well, no one,” she said. “And, there’s so much crime that happens down there.”
Willis told FOX13 the carwash and Shell gas station’s parking lot off highway 72 is a haven for violence. She said new security cameras were recently added to the area.
Marshall County Sheriff Department told FOX13, Winton was arrested by the U.S. Marshals and the Fayette County Sheriff's Department in Summerville, Tennessee.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}