Arrest made in shooting death of 15-year-old West Memphis girl

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An arrest has been made following the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordyne Craig, according to the West Memphis Police Department.
Kelton Moore, 33, has been arrested in this shooting. Moore was booked into the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office Saturday morning around 12:38 a.m.
Craig was gunned down in the 500 block of South 15th Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night. Police said Craig was walking with an 18-year-old man, identified as Jiterion Kegler, when multiple shots came from a moving car.
Kegler was shot once in the arm and is recovering at Regional One.
Moore is charged with criminal attempt homicide of the 1st degree and charged with attempted murder of the shooting of the 18-year-old.
According to the West Memphis Police Department, the case is still active and ongoing.
