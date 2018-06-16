  • Arrest made in shooting death of 15-year-old West Memphis girl

    By: Tony Atkins

    Updated:

    WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. - An arrest has been made following the shooting death of 15-year-old Jordyne Craig, according to the West Memphis Police Department.

    Kelton Moore, 33, has been arrested in this shooting. Moore was booked into the Crittenden County Sheriff's Office Saturday morning around 12:38 a.m. 

    RELATED: 15-year-old girl killed in drive-by shooting

    Craig was gunned down in the 500 block of South 15th Street around 9:45 p.m. Saturday night. Police said Craig was walking with an 18-year-old man, identified as Jiterion Kegler, when multiple shots came from a moving car. 

    Kegler was shot once in the arm and is recovering at Regional One. 

    Trending stories:

    Moore is charged with criminal attempt homicide of the 1st degree and charged with attempted murder of the shooting of the 18-year-old. 

    According to the West Memphis Police Department, the case is still active and ongoing. 

    FOX13's Tony Atkins is talking to family members about the arrest and trying to find peace after this tragedy, on FOX13 News at 10. 

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Arrest made in shooting death of 15-year-old West Memphis girl

  • Headline Goes Here

    State appeals court reinstates California's right-to-die law

  • Headline Goes Here

    Parkland mom: 'Shooter may as well have just shot us'

  • Headline Goes Here

    FBI agent wants to meet the patron shot by his fallen gun

  • Headline Goes Here

    The Latest: Vegas officer video: 'We're in the firing zone'