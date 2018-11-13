Arrest made in shooting which left 2 dead, multiple injured

The Shelby County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting over the weekend.
Deputies said Jadarrius Modley worked with Marquese Taylor to try and rob four people during a dice game.
At some point during the robbery, gunfire erupted.
Taylor was shot during the attempted robbery. He was taken to the hospital but died from his wounds.
Modley is charged with First Degree Murder.
SCSO has arrested Jadarrius Mobley,18, in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred Saturday night on Sunridge Drive in Northeast Shelby County. Mobley (pictured) is accused of working in concert with Marquese Taylor,22, in an attempt to rob four people during a dice game. pic.twitter.com/sOSoiq2T1G— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 13, 2018
Six people, including Taylor, were wounded after gunfire erupted during the robbery attempt. Taylor succumbed to his wound(s) at a nearby hospital. Marcus Conway,18, who was a victim of the attempted robbery, died on the scene. Two people remain hospitalized at ROH.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 13, 2018
Jadarrius Mobley is charged with several felonies including first-degree murder.— ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) November 13, 2018
