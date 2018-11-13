  • Arrest made in shooting which left 2 dead, multiple injured

    Updated:

    The Shelby County Sheriff's Department has made an arrest in a deadly shooting over the weekend. 

    Deputies said Jadarrius Modley worked with Marquese Taylor to try and rob four people during a dice game. 

    Related: Mass-shooting in Shelby County was over gambling dispute, authorities say

    At some point during the robbery, gunfire erupted. 

    Taylor was shot during the attempted robbery.  He was taken to the hospital but died from his wounds. 

    Modley is charged with First Degree Murder. 

