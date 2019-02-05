Arrest made, MPD officer and 3 others injured after shooting sparks police chase, crash on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - UPDATE: An arrest has been made after a shooting sparked a major crash on I-55.
Kerry Love was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment, and evading arrest.
The assault happened in the 2000 block of Belmar.
A shooting sparked a police chase that caused a major crash on I-55 near I-240.
Traffic on I-55 was significantly backed up for hours as crews cleared debris from the interstate. All lanes in both directions were all shut down for hours.
The shooting victim from the initial incident was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Then following a short police chase onto the interstate, MPD told FOX13 the suspects’ Dodge wrecked at I-55 and 3rd Street near I-240.
The suspects’ vehicle struck a Ford, according to police. Two people were taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.
Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.
Trending stories:
- Man charged with murder after father of 7 killed, mother of 3 shot in head in Whitehaven
- 'I need help.' Memphis mother shot in head shortly after being reported missing, family says
- Man accused of strangling, punching teen girlfriend arrested after robbing man using dating app
- PHOTOS: Mid-South’s Most Wanted Fugitives
One of the suspects were taken into custody, but two more are still on the run.
A police officer was injured during the foot chase of those suspects.
The crash cleared around 9:20 p.m., according to TDOT.
This is a developing story, stay with us for updates on this crash.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}