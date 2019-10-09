0 Arrest made, new details released after MPD officer assaults medical technician at Regional One

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - New information has been released after a medical technician was assaulted at Regional One by a Memphis police officer.

The incident happened Friday, Sept. 20. According to the victim, who is an EMT, she was getting a wheelchair for a patient from police holding. Food was cooking in the break room, and she says, she asked a coworker if she could have some.

When she was buzzed into police holding, she could smell they were having a cookout.

Official reports said the victim asked one employee for a hot dog, she was told by an employee that she could have one. However, a uniformed on-duty MPD officer, Ralph Confer, told her she could not have a hot dog.

Shortly after, the victim left the area with the wheelchair but returned shortly after. Police said she asked a different employee for a hot dog and was advised that she could help herself.

Reports explained officer Confer walked into the break room and slapped the hot dog bun out of the victim's hand and told her she could not have a hotdog. He then asked the victim to leave the area out the back door.

The victim told the officer that she couldn't leave out the back door and had to leave from the front door, but the officer refused.

He then tried to corral the victim out the back door. The victim told police the officer picked her up by both arms, causing her to hit her head against the cabinets in the break room.

Then he threw her to the ground, put his knee in her back, and handcuffed her. Confer then put her in a holding cell. The victim told police she was never informed that she was under arrest and Confer didn't explain her charges to her.

A registered nurse at the hospital called the officer's supervisor to police holding. Shortly after, the victim was released from the cell.

The victim was given medical attention and suffered a hematoma to the top of her head, bruising on both biceps, bruising on her shin, and soreness to her hip and lower back.

Officer Raplh Confer has been charged with assault.

FOX13 also reached out to Regional One for a statement. It reads below.

"We fully support the employee and encouraged the individual to file a police report. Which, as you know, she did. We are hopeful the Memphis Police Department is addressing this issue, but information about the complaint and how the situation is being handled within the police department will need to be obtained from them. Our break rooms are like any other employee breakroom at any company. The spaces are intended to provide a place where employees can have respite, and of course food is permitted. This will remain to be the case."

