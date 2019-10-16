Arrest made, victims identified after double deadly shooting in north Mississippi

CLARKSDALE, Miss. - Authorities in north Mississippi have made in arrest after a double deadly shooting in Clarksdale.
Investigators told FOX13 Deshawn Robinson, 25, and Dewayne Robinson, 24, were found shot in the 300 block of Issaquena Ave.
Deshawn was dead on the scene, but Dewayne was taken to a local hospital then taken to Regional One.
Dewayne's current condition is unknown at this time.
Wednesday morning around 2:00, Cornelis Green was arrested at his home. Green has been charged with murder and aggravated assault for the shooting of Deshawn and Dewayne Robinson.
Green is currently located at the Coahoma County Jail. He's expected to appear in court Oct. 17 at 2:00 p.m.
