MEMPHIS, Tenn. - The man accused of killing a Memphis woman in front of her children has been arrested, according to officials.
Michael McKinnie was arrested Tuesday around 4 p.m. in connection with the deadly shooting of Latrica Stripling, 32.
According to the U.S. Marshal's Office, McKinnie was found by officers in the 8000 block of Whispering Elm nearly two weeks after investigators said he shot and killed his estranged wife in Downtown Memphis.
The shooting happened around 11 p.m. in the 700 block of Kentucky Street on April 25.
Police records said McKinnie came up to the car Stripling was sitting in and pulled her out of it.
After a brief struggle, he took out a handgun and shot Stripling, police said. She was fatally wounded.
The children, who are 8 and 3-years-old, witnessed the horrific events unfold before their young eyes, police said.
The arrest affidavit said the children were able to identify McKinnie as the shooter.
Witnesses told FOX13 they came outside after hearing gunshots and saw Stripling lying in the parking lot. Police pronounced her dead on the scene.
